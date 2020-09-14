Some Arsenal fans have found an old quote from their manager Mikel Arteta during his playing days with the Gunners.

The Spanish tactician took over from Unai Emery last December, with the Arsenal job his first in management after a stint as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City.

Arteta was highly rated as a coach at City, and it seems clear he’s had big potential as a manager for some time, judging by this old quote from as far back as 2014…

Probably one of my favourite Arteta quotes. 32 year old Arteta in 2014. The commitment and the non-negotiables are there, the expressive, dictative football is there for the most part. pic.twitter.com/OE9E9hNJee — evan ? (@afcevan) September 13, 2020

Arteta’s vision and philosophy is clear, with the way he spoke about management back then clearly consistent with what he’s achieved in a short time at Arsenal.

The 38-year-old is a very exciting appointment by Arsenal and fans will hope he can continue to build on this strong start with an improved league performance in the season to come.

Many fans are optimistic, as you can see from some of the replies to the tweet above…

I swear Arteta is born to be a coach. He's using all these same words in interviews 6 years later — OO (@njeooris) September 13, 2020

@padmparer1 this man sold me dreams but actually fulfills them. Tears in my eyes. Best thing to happen to the club in years — ChungusMama (@ChungusMama1425) September 13, 2020

My manager.?? — Peter Alex Chomba (@petterbreezy) September 13, 2020