Martin Keown raises one “worry” he has with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has discussed one potential concern about how Mikel Arteta is communicating with his players at the moment.

Arteta is winning plaudits right now after doing some impressive work since he replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager back in December, with the Gunners upsetting both Manchester City and Chelsea on the way to winning the FA Cup final last season.

Since then, Arsenal have also beaten Liverpool in the Community Shield and got off to an impressive start in the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 win away to Fulham on Saturday.

Keown has admitted, however, that he’s not so keen on the fact that Arteta supposedly communicates with his players in different languages, noting that the legendary Arsene Wenger promoted unity in the squad by getting everyone to speak one common language.

The BT Sport pundit, quoted by the Metro, admitted, however, that it might not be the biggest worry as Arteta seems to be getting his message across to players anyway.

“Arteta talks in four or five different languages,” Keown said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“That would worry me because I’d like to hear some of it in English if I was an English player. [Arsene] Wenger said ‘one language, a common language’.

“Nonetheless, he’s a fantastic communicator and he’s getting that message across.

“And when you do talk a lot, as I am now, you’ve got to get results because people stop listening.”

