According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal are close to completing the sale of Lucas Torreira to Torino, with the defensive midfielder to join the side in a loan-plus-obligation-to-buy deal.

Calciomercato report that the Italian side will have the funds to seal this transfer as centre-back Armando Izzo will be sold to fellow Serie A outfit Roma for a similar fee.

It’s added that Torino will pay a €12m figure now with a further €12m to paid within a year, with the total deal worth €24m and no mention of a loan fee, Arsenal will make a €6m loss on the Uruguayan – who they signed following the 2018 World Cup for a fee of €30m, as per the Guardian.

The Sun report that Torreira’s sale will fund the Gunners’ transfer budget, with defensive midfielder Thomas Partey seen as a priority target.

Calciomercato state that Torreira is eyeing an exit after falling down the pecking order for Arsenal last season, the combative ace only started 23 of the Gunners’ 39 outings across all competitions last term.

It’s claimed that a move to the Turin outfit is seen as ideal for Torreira as the 24-year-old will be under the tutelage of his former coach at Sampdoria – Marco Giampaolo.

Given the ace’s relatively young age for a midfielder, this deal of course represents a slight risk for Arsenal, as Torreira has the time to reignite his career and earn another move to a top club.

Torreira’s debut season in 18/19 was actually very promising and seemed to signal a long-term option for Arsenal in the middle of the park, but things just haven’t worked out over the last year.