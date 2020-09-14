Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for Juventus to seal the transfer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

The Serie A giants could do with making some changes after a slightly underwhelming campaign in 2019/20 that saw Maurizio Sarri replaced as manager by Andrea Pirlo following an early Champions League elimination.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic looks likely to join Juventus, CaughtOffside understands, but it could be that Aouar would be a tempting option for them too.

According to Don Balon, the Frenchman would be Ronaldo’s ideal choice for that position, but this could be bad news for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with an interest in signing Aouar, as reported by L’Equipe and translated by Get French Football News.

The 22-year-old looks a top young talent who could strengthen most top clubs in Europe right now, and one imagines he’d fancy his chances of winning more silverware with Juve.

Still, Arsenal are also a team on the up under Mikel Arteta and he’d likely have a key role to play as a long-term replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

