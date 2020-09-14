Menu

Atletico Madrid reject stunning £92m bid from Man City for Jose Gimenez

Atletico Madrid have reportedly rejected a stunning £92m bid from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for leading centre-back Jose Gimenez.

Gimenez, 25, joined Atletico Madrid in 2013 from Uruguayan club Danubio FC in a move which cost just £810,000, as per TransferMarkt.

The resolute centre-back has become one of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders in recent years after making 191 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid in a seven year spell which has seen him win four major trophies.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, Pep Guardiola’s Man City have just seen a stunning £92m bid for the talented defender be rejected by Atletico Madrid.

The report goes onto claim that Diego Simeone will not allow his main-man to depart the Metropolitano Stadium for a penny less than his eye-watering £110m minimum release clause.

In addition to Atletico Madrid’s unwillingness to enter into negotiations, Marca claim that the player also is not tempted by a move to the Etihad.

A recent report by The Times claimed earlier in the summer that Gimenez was Man City’s number-one defensive target despite their widely reported interest in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, as per Sky Sports.

However, despite Man City’s eagerness to secure a new centre-back before the October 5 transfer window deadline, their attentions may be forced to turn back to Koulibaly or stump up an additional £18m to activate Gimenez’s clause.

