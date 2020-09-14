Barcelona have found the striker to replace Luis Suarez

Although Luis Suarez still hasn’t left the building, Ronald Koeman is seemingly wasting no time in lining up his replacement at the Camp Nou.

According to De Telegraaf and cited by Football Espana, Dutch striker, Memphis Depay, is likely to sign for the Catalans imminently and be presented as a new Barcelona player by the end of the week.

De Telegraaf cited by Football Espana note the deal as being worth €25m to Depay’s current club, Lyon, with €5m more in variables.

For a player that scored 11 goals in his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side – managed by Koeman, who will potentially now be his club coach – and who also has 53 in 136 appearances for Lyon, the price is something of a bargain.

More Stories / Latest News Man United look to Real Madrid legend as Sancho hopes continue to fade Video: Lampard gives an update on Mendy pursuit and an opinion on another Kepa howler Jamie Carragher delivers his verdict on reported Chelsea target

At just 26 years of age, Depay is yet to reach his prime as a footballer, and playing alongside Lionel Messi can only enhance his own playing credentials.

Physical but technically adept, he could provide the perfect foil for the Argentinian as Suarez has done for years.