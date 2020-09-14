According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not considering a loan exit for promising attacker Pedri this season.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that club sources have confirmed as much, which is no surprise after boss Ronald Koeman hinted so after the 17-year-old’s fine display in the friendly against Gimnastic.

Pedri, who officially joins the Catalan outfit from Las Palmas after a €5m deal was struck last summer, as per MD, showed his talents by playing a key part in Barcelona’s opener against Gimnastic.

The versatile attacking midfielder pulled off a superb dummy which led to Ousmane Dembele bagging a much-needed confidence booster to fire the Blaugrana into the lead in their 3-1 win.

Here’s what Koeman had to say on the ace’s impressive performance:

“Pedri is a great talent, he is 17 years old and he has shown that he can play. We will see how much you can participate.”

More Stories / Latest News Premier League side identify Chelsea full-back as transfer target Chelsea signing tipped to be better than Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho Pundit names Premier League star as perfect signing for Liverpool

Pedri played the first-half of the pre-season friendly against Gimnastic, with the ace seamlessly fitting into the Catalan outfit’s display.

The talent’s trickery is undoubtedly his biggest skill, this gives Barcelona the kind of X-factor that can really change games, something that will surely put Pedri in good stead with the fanbase.

MD add that first-team opportunities are likely for the attacker, with Pedri having to rival bonafide superstars Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Dembele; as well as fellow starlets Ansu Fati and Francisco Trincao.