Bartomeu to ask Barcelona great Lionel Messi to accept cut on near £1m-a-week wages

According to Spanish outlet Cuatro, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will ask Lionel Messi in a face-to-face meeting to lower his salary for this season, with the club needing to cut their expenditure.

The Catalan outfit have been left in a difficult financial position following massive losses incurred by the Coronavirus pandemic, leaving the Blaugrana in desperate need of cutting their wage bill.

According to the Express via Football Leaks, the all-time great earns just shy of £1m-a-week (£988,000) with the Blaugrana, with this astronomical figure not even including bonuses or image rights fees.

Cuatro suggest that Messi – as captain – will be representing the entire first-team in the meeting, so the six-time Ballon d’Or winner won’t be the only player to be encouraged to accept a wage cut.

There’s no doubt that Messi is in a harsh situation owing to the club’s reckless spending in recent years, he’s in the final year of his contract but looks as though he’ll have to accept a cut to keep the club afloat.

Messi’s attempts to leave were hindered by the ace’s unwillingness to enter into a legal battle with Barcelona, as well as La Liga blocking their prized asset from leaving for less than his €700m release clause.

Messi was phenomenal last season, scoring 31 goals and chipping in with 26 assists, unfortunately this wasn’t enough for the side to win any major honours after slipping up in the final stages of the La Liga title race, being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey and being embarrassed in the Champions League.