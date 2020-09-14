Exclusive: Chelsea legend tells Frank Lampard the one thing he needs to change about his management style

Former Chelsea star Alan Hudson has suggested that Frank Lampard could do with changing one aspect of his management style.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the Blues great made it clear he rated Lampard highly, and that he could thrive on the new pressure that will come with the club’s big spending on so many top players this summer.

Lampard now faces a rather different job at Chelsea from when he first took over and the club were under a transfer ban.

The inexperienced manager did well with a youthful squad last season without a great deal of pressure, and steered Chelsea into the top four and to the FA Cup final.

Now, however, he will be expected to deliver success with the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva coming in.

Hudson has spoken about his excitement about Werner and Ziyech in particular, but he believes Lampard can do well with the added expectations, even if he needs to be a little less passionate on the touchline, and perhaps bring in a calmer, older head alongside him so he’s not “kicking every ball” and putting pressure on his players.

“I know Frank pretty well – I should, I helped him get to Chelsea – and he manages very much like he played: always looking for perfection,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“If Frank Lampard knows about anything it’s pressure. Since I watched him as a young boy at West Ham he has thrived on pressure.

“His work ethic will see him through, and all he asks from his players is what he gives to them – everything. As I say he is a perfectionist and a true professional, who Roman (Abramovich) trusts because Frank is a very proud young man who wants to keep his tremendous Chelsea record alive.

“What he lacks at the moment is an older head alongside him to calm him down when the going gets tough, because it seems he wants to run on the field himself.

“If I were him I’d sit upstairs and analyse things from there, because he shows too much emotion on the touchline. There are going to be tough times ahead and as a player you don’t need to see your manager kicking every ball with you.

“Once his team talk is over he must get out of the way, because no player wants added pressure. Having said that Frank is a TRUE believer in his ability and had that experiences of being around people like Bobby Moore as a kid at West Ham – it doesn’t get any better than that, you can’t buy that.”

Chelsea start their season away to Brighton in tonight’s late Premier League clash.