According to the Athletic’s West Brom correspondent Steve Madeley, Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is close to joining the newly-promoted side on a season-long loan deal.

Gallagher was one of the standout central midfielders in the Championship last season, with the ace enjoying spells with Charlton before helping Swansea secure a playoff spot as outsiders.

Several top-flight clubs were keen on the 20-year-old’s signature, with the MailOnline reporting that Leeds were eyeing an unlikely permanent move, as well as Aston Villa wanting the ace for the season.

keen on signing Conor Gallagher on a permanent deal, however Chelsea prefer signing the ace to a new contract before sanctioning a loan move.

As per reports, understand Albion are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan. #WBA @TheAthleticUK — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) September 14, 2020

I understand Conor Gallagher has chosen to join Albion on loan. Reports in London state he will leave Chelsea as soon as he puts pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the club. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) September 14, 2020

Gallagher starred in England’s second-tier last term, contributing six goals and eight assists across the campaign.

The England Under-21s international can be deployed as an advanced or deep-lying playmaker, the Baggies are short of options in the middle of the park, meaning Gallagher’s an ideal addition.

The Express and Star’s Joseph Masi adds that the talent will sign a new long-term contract with the Blues before completing the loan move.

West Brom are strong candidates for relegation this season, the Baggies’ lack of squad depth should lead to Gallagher playing a key first-team role over the campaign.