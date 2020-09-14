Menu

Chelsea signing tipped to be better than Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho

Chelsea new-boy Kai Havertz has been talked up in a big way by ex-Blue and pundit Tony Cascarino.

The Germany international shone at previous club Bayer Leverkusen, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players on the planet before his big move to Chelsea this summer.

Blues fans will be excited about seeing Havertz in action as it looks like they finally have themselves a long-term successor to Eden Hazard in attack.

Another top young player catching the eye in the Bundesliga, however, is Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old continues to be linked with Manchester United by the Manchester Evening News and could be an exciting addition for the Red Devils in what has been a problem position for them for some time due to the poor performances of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Still, Cascarino believes Havertz could actually prove the better signing if Sancho does eventually end up at Old Trafford.

Discussing Chelsea’s summer window in the Times, Cascarino said: “I cannot wait to see Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic leading the line for Chelsea. Frank Lampard’s team now have the most exciting front three in the Premier League and, whisper it, they have what it takes to be more prolific than Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

“Pulisic and Havertz are blessed with pace and great technique, and Werner is a lethal finisher. Havertz, in particular, is going to be a massive player for Chelsea. He is a better acquisition this summer than Jadon Sancho would be.”

