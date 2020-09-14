Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has stated he’d put money on the Blues winning the Premier League title if they had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front alongside Timo Werner.

The Arsenal front-man had a superb game for the Gunners as they beat Fulham 3-0 on the opening day of the new season, following on from some world class form last term as well.

Aubameyang was instrumental to Arsenal’s success in the FA Cup and the Community Shield, scoring five goals in his last three appearances at Wembley.

The Gabon international is certainly one of the finest forwards in the world at the moment, and Hudson is a huge fan of the way he makes finishing looks so easy and the fact that he plays with a smile on his face.

Hudson, best known for his time at Chelsea, but who also had a stint at Arsenal, spoke to CaughtOffside about how Aubameyang would immediately strengthen Chelsea, whilst also exploring how he and Alexandre Lacazette might have a better time at the Emirates Stadium in the near future.

“Aubameyang is a gem. Quality. If Chelsea had him up front with Werner my money would be on the Blues winning the title,” Hudson said.

“The Arsenal striker has that wonderful ability, not to just score goals, but SMILE.

“His goal against Fulham was like playing in a Friday morning 5-a-side match – cool, calm and collected, which is a very rare ability when you see so many multi-millionaire footballers panic when they see the whites of the post.

“This fella is the real deal and with Lacazette playing his part – almost like ‘Morecambe and Wise’ – they seem to enjoy playing together and read one another … these two they are their two biggest assets.

“I don’t think we have seen the best of Lacazette because Arsenal are still wanting in midfield. Once they have that in place I think the front two will flourish.”