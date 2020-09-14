Cion Wren | 20 | LW | The non-league rapid youngster tearing up the east of England

British youngster Cion Wren is on a tear up in the east of England where he plies his trade for Lowestoft Town FC as he now looks to take the next step in his career and make the transition from semi-pro to fully fledged professional.

Wren, 20, has played a pivotal role in Lowestoft Town’s 2019-20 campaign after featuring in 24 games in all competitions and being directly involved in eight goals.

The youngster who started his playing career with Suffolk County in 2016 spent just a single year with the club before moving to Lowestoft Town to join their youth ranks and has since gone onto force his way into the side’s first-team.

During the season’s break, Wren is currently putting his footballing knowledge to good use by coaching Ipswich Women’s first-team ahead of the new domestic 2020-21 campaign.

Style of Play

Wren predominantly operates on the left side of an attack but is more than capable featuring in a number 10 role situated just behind the leading striker.

The youngster possesses some very impressive technical abilities which are clearly way above the level he is currently playing at. His off-ball movement is exceptionally mature for a player so young.

Wren is capable of showcasing moments of brilliance from the left-wing and is a constant threat when operating as a traditional winger who has a lethal left-foot.

Lowestoft’s impressive 20-year-old is easily one of the best flair players in the Step 3 division as his unpredictable nature mixed with his rapid speed constantly leaves opponents guessing what he’s going to do next.

Physicality

Wren is a left-footed five foot 10 inches tall winger who has a slender frame often associated with fast-paced wingers.

Still with time to grow and develop into his frame, Wren’s projected stature is classic of a professional attacking winger. Although strong enough to compete and get the better of defenders, arguably Wren’s most deadly attribute is his threat when forcing full-backs to take him on down the line.

Projected Development

Wren’s future really has no bounds, the youngster is flying high among his semi-professional peers and is head and shoulders above others who play a similar role to him.

Still at the tender age of just 20, there is time yet for Wren to secure a dream move to a more prestigious club in a higher division. The potential rewards on a club’s gamble on Wren would undoubtedly outweigh the risks due to the player’s availability, free cost and grounded nature.

The youngster could definitely benefit from a pro-deal as he seeks to develop his game by plying his trade in a higher league.

Strengths

Wren’s best attributes are without a doubt his technical abilities as well as his naturally gifted flair style of play which when combined with his lightening pace create a very threatening young winger.

The youngster’s ability to beat his man and whip in balls from the left-wing allow his side to remain an offensive threat even in the latter stages of matches.

Wren has a superb attitude with a ‘never say die’ state of mind. The talented winger would undoubtedly be a dream to coach for any professional managerial team, he is intelligent and keen to adapt his style of play to suit.

Conclusion

Making the jump from non-league to top-flight professional football is extremely rare, however, it should not be out of the question that Wren could competently make the switch from Lowestoft to a much higher division here in England.

The youngster who still has a lot of developing to do possesses both the physical and mental attributes required to successfully adapt his game to suit whichever direction of a play a good manager wishes to go in.

Costing nothing and with wage demands at the bottom of the youngster’s wish-list, taking a punt on this talented and very capable youngster could be one of the best decision a professional club ever makes.