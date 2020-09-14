With exactly three weeks to go until the transfer window ends for another summer, it appears that the powers that be at Old Trafford are getting twitchy over a perceived inability to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund flyer is still very much ensconced at the Bundesliga outfit, and the ‘will he, won’t he’ saga continues to rumble on.

Sancho has long been a priority signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Daily Mirror report that Dortmund are still under no pressure to sell the player for anything less than their asking price of £108m.

Nor are they willing to entertain the transfer shenanigans going right to the last second of the window.

The other issue that Manchester United have to contend with is that they are in pole position during this window to get a deal over the line, but by the time the next window comes around, there’s a strong likelihood that Sancho may have other suitors from which to choose.

To that end, time really is of the essence for the Red Devils.