Video: Angel Di Maria SPITS at opponent during fierce PSG-Marseille clash

Angel Di Maria appeared to spit at Alvaro Gonzalez as yesterday’s clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille turned ugly.

Watch the video clips below as Gonzalez reacts to Di Maria as he walks past and seems to at least hint he’s about to spit at his opponent…

It’s not that clear from the footage if he actually did spit, but Gonzalez’s reaction suggests he did, with Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas also later accusing the Argentine of doing so.

This was a crazy game, won 1-0 by Marseille in a surprise result, but with a staggering five red cards shown in total in the closing stages.