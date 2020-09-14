Toronto FC have confirmed the loan signing of Liverpool ace Tony Gallacher, the full-back joins the MLS outfit for the remainder of the season – with the USA’s top-flight campaign ending in December.

The Canadian side report that a deal has been sealed, with the move now hinging on the 21-year-old being handed international clearance.

Clearance is the only formality that remains, with Toronto stating that the Scotsman has already been awarded a Visa and has completed the ‘mandatory quarantine period’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gallacher made his senior debut for the Reds in last season’s Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa, the ace has featured 32 times for the Under-23s – scoring twice and registering an assist.

Tony Gallacher has sealed a loan switch to @TorontoFC until the end of December, subject to international clearance. Good luck, Tony ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Man United have no intention of signing Bayern Munich’s Thiago Man United adamant that they will not meet Dortmund’s £108m demand for Jadon Sancho Atletico Madrid reject stunning £92m bid from Man City for Jose Gimenez

Gallacher, who has been capped at Under-16s, 17s and 19s level for Scotland, joins a side that sit 3rd in the MLS’s Eastern Conference, with the side contenders to lift the cup this season.

This will be Gallacher’s first loan spell away from the Merseyside outfit, with the talent joining the Reds from boyhood club Falkirk in January 2018.