Jose Mourinho is, apparently, the only person worth watching in the new Amazon Prime documentary about Tottenham Hotspur; All or Nothing.

‘Box office’ he may still be, but the Portuguese does still have the tendency to blame others when things don’t work out as he’d hoped.

It’s a trait which has quickly turned him against players before now, and the Daily Mirror report that Mourinho is in danger of losing the dressing room after calling his Spurs players ‘lazy’ in the wake of their defeat to Everton.

The outlet suggest that members of the first-team squad are annoyed with the manager particularly because he’d said himself that training and pre-season had been disrupted.

Not only that, but some players had to self isolate because of the coronavirus.

It normally takes the ‘Special One’ at least three seasons before he brings out his usual excuses as to why certain things are not working correctly.

Blaming of the players is tried and tested fare for the Portuguese, but it’s likely to earn him more enemies than friends.