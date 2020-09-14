After an impressive 3-1 victory at Brighton, Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, will surely be delighted with the spirit shown by his team at the AMEX Stadium.

The Blues went ahead from the penalty spot, and despite being pegged back in the second half, they took less than two minutes to regain the lead before easing away from their hosts.

The one blemish on the evening from the west Londoners point of view was that it was a poor goal to concede, due in no small part to a lack of concentration from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It’s alleged that Lampard has been looking at alternatives to replace the 25-year-old, with Edouard Mendy from Rennes reportedly being the custodian that has been chosen.

However, Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, isn’t overly impressed.

“[Signing Mendy] would make a huge difference in terms of points,” he said before the match on Monday, cited by the Daily Star.

“Would it be enough to catch the top two? No, I don’t think it will be.”

More Stories / Latest News Shocking stat proves how bad Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been Manchester United eye signing of midfielder available for cut-price £28m fee It hasn’t taken long for Jose Mourinho to revert to type at Tottenham

With so much spent across the summer already, Lampard will know that he will be under pressure to deliver week in and week out.

If Mendy proves to be the answer from a goalkeeping point of view, then the focus switches to how quickly his new attackers will all settle in.