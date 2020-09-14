Manchester United are reportedly willing to try offering around £92million for the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix after giving up on Jadon Sancho.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim United have turned their attentions to Felix after deciding Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho is too expensive for them.

Felix previously looked an elite young talent at Benfica, which led him to a big move to Atletico last summer, but since then he’s struggled to really establish himself.

It may be that the Portugal international simply isn’t the right fit for Diego Simeone’s demanding and defensive-minded tactics, and Man Utd could therefore be a tempting destination for him.

The Red Devils are more adventurous in their playing style and are also building an exciting young team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with real progress made last season as they got back into the top four.

United still need investment up front, however, and Felix could be ideal if he can get back to his best with the right move to revive his career.

The youngster is still only 20 years of age so surely has time to improve and have the great career he is so clearly capable of.