Leading journalist claims Danny Rose found out about squad number removal from a friend

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose reportedly didn’t discover his squad number had been removed ahead of the 2020-21 season until a friend saw it on television and called him to inform him.

Rose, 30, was cast out on loan to Newcastle United for the second-half of last season after current manager Jose Mourinho’s arrival at the club signalled the end of his thirteen year spell at the club.

The experienced Englishman joined Spurs in 2007 from Leeds United in a move which cost Daniel Levy just shy of £1m, as per TransferMarkt.

Despite Rose’s 13 years worth of contributions to Spurs having featured in 214 matches in all competitions and being directly involved in 39 goals, his time with the London club looks set to end after his squad number was removed, as per Sky Sports.

The latest in this ongoing saga comes from leading journalist David Ornstein who claims that Mourinho had informed Rose he is not part of his long-term plans due to already having three left-backs at his disposal.

However, Ornstein has shockingly revealed that Rose was not made aware that his squad number had been removed until a friend spotted it on television and later called him to make him aware.