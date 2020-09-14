According to the Mirror via Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Fenerbahce have held talks with Liverpool regarding the signing of Divock Origi.

Konur claims that former Turkish star Emre Belozoglu (who endured a controversial spell in the Premier League) met with members of Liverpool’s hierarchy to discuss a move.

It’s added that English top-flight sides Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham are also keen on the versatile forward.

Konur adds that Jurgen Klopp’s team are open to sanctioning a loan move that includes an obligatory option to make the transfer permanent next summer for €15m.

The Mirror clarify that the loan club would have to pay a loan fee as well as the 25-year-old’s full wages.

?Emre Belözo?lu,Divock Origi'yi kiralamak için Liverpoollu yöneticilerle görü?tü Liverpool,15 M€ bedel kar??l???nda ve zorunlu sat?n alma opsiyonu ?art?yla kiralanmas?na izin vereceklerini belirtti Ayr?ca AVilla,Newcastle,Brighton ve Fulham da Origi'yi transfer etmek istiyor — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) September 12, 2020

The Mirror also state that the reigning Premier League champions wouldn’t sanction an exit for the Belgian without securing a replacement to bolster their squad.

Origi has already cemented his legendary status at Anfield owing to his goalscoring exploits in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals and final.

Origi is effectively a backup/rotation option for the Reds’ fearsome attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

14 of the ace’s 42 appearances across all competitions last season came off the bench, but Origi still delivered a decent tally of six goals and four assists.

From a personal perspective, Origi should consider leaving the Reds in order to get regular first-team minutes this season for another side and in turn make his case to be part of Belgium’s Euros squad.

The all-around forward has proved that he’s got a special knack for scoring crucial goals, something that could be priceless for Turkish giants In Fenerbahce and Premier League teams in the lower half.