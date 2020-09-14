Bid rejected: Manchester United ace sees transfer blocked against his will

According to journalist Duncan Castles on the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast, Diogo Dalot is not being allowed to leave Manchester United despite his wishes.

United signed the ace for £19m in the summer of 2018, as per BBC Sport. Castles reports that Lille are interested in the right-back, but the Red Devils will only part with the ace for the full fee they paid.

Castles adds that the Manchester outfit’s demands are ‘unrealistic’ in the current pandemic-affected market, Lille even offered to allow the Red Devils to retain a sell-on clause.

Dalot was signed during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge, joining as a highly-rated talent, the youngster has played a very minimal role since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment though.

Dalot has started 24 of his 34 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring once and contributing three assists, with the majority of these outings coming in cup competitions.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United set €8m price tag for out-of-favour defender Exclusive: Chelsea legend tells Frank Lampard the one thing he needs to change about his management style Arsenal amongst the top sides interested in promising French forward

Dalot is now the third-choice at right-back, behind marquee man Aaron Wan-Bissaka and academy graduate Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

The ace has occasionally deputised on the left flank, but he’s also slipped down that pecking order with Luke Shaw and promising talent Brandon Williams vying for that spot.

United are taking a pretty risky stance on the ace, with regular first-team football at Old Trafford unlikely for Dalot, it seems hard to believe that the side will recoup the fee they paid for the Portuguese ace.