Although hopes are fading for Manchester United as they continue their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, they may have come up with a viable alternative.

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale, is being considered on a season-long loan deal, which would allow the Red Devils to plug a hole, and then be able to bid for Sancho again this time next year.

The Welshman would surely jump at the chance of resurrecting his career in the league where he made his name with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

A move back to the Premier League would also give him the chance to test himself against the very best again.

Having sat on the sidelines and barely been used over the past few months by Zinedine Zidane, Bale might be a little rusty, but there’s little doubting that he could offer United a significant attacking threat down their right side.

Power, pace and goals are all facets of his game, and Bale has proved time and again in Spain that he can be a match winner.

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afford to pass up such an opportunity if it comes his way?