After just 14 minutes of their match against Duisburg, Man United target, Jadon Sancho, fired Borussia Dortmund ahead from the penalty spot.

The England international was making his 100th appearance for the Bundesliga club, and didn’t waste the opportunity when it was presented to him, sending the keeper completely the wrong way.

The award of the spot-kick came as a result of a handball from Axel Witsel’s cross from the left side, and Sancho’s finish will ensure his name stays in the headlines.