The latest Man Utd transfer news is here and there’s plenty going on in terms of ins and outs at Old Trafford.

First up, it may be that United are finally giving up on Jadon Sancho as they turn their attention towards a potential big-money bid for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Red Devils could do with a signing of this type up front, and Felix may well be open to a move after a frustrating first season at Atletico.

Reports in Spain claim United could try offering around £92million for the Portugal international, who would be cheaper than Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho.

Another potential Sancho alternative that has been touted in the press in recent times is Juventus winger Douglas Costa, who is available this summer after some recent fitness struggles.

On his day, the Brazilian remains a top talent with plenty of flair out wide, and reports claim Man Utd could now be on alert for his availability.

Costa is no Sancho, but the 29-year-old might still be a decent short-term option for the club if they have to wait until next summer to sign Dortmund’s star man.

Finally, one player who doesn’t look like moving this summer is United squad player Diogo Dalot, whose potential departure has been blocked by the club.

Despite reports claiming Dalot wants to leave, it seems MUFC would rather still keep him around as a backup option for the season ahead.

Dalot initially looked a bright prospect when he was signed by Jose Mourinho, but he’s found himself increasingly out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.