According to the Sun, Manchester United are considering a swoop for Valencia central midfielder Uros Racic, with the 22-year-old available for a cut-price fee of £28m.

The Sun report that Racic’s contract contains a £92m release clause, with the cash-strapped La Liga outfit possibly accepting a transfer fee £64m lower than the the buyout clause.

The Serbian starlet made his first senior appearance for Valencia off the bench in yesterday’s 4-2 La Liga win against Levante.

Racic arrived at the Mestalla Stadium in the summer of 2018 but has so far failed to settle, with the youngster experiencing loan spells at Valencia B, Tenerife and Portuguese side Famalicao.

The Sun even add that the 6ft4 midfielder idolises Red Devils superstar Paul Pogba, whilst he’s of course a compatriot of experienced defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic.

As per WhoScored (which is by no means the be all and end all), Racic has turned in below-par performances over the last year, so these transfer rumours can only be seen as outlandish.

Racic is of course just 22 years old and an international at Under-18s, 19s and 21s level for Serbia, but United simply can’t consider an addition like this until the ace showcases a more solid body of work.

With all due respect to Racic at this stage of his professional career, the Red Devils would undoubtedly be better off at developing academy midfield product Scott McTominay.