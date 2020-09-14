According to Spanish publication Marca, Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid regarding the signing of Sergio Reguilon, with negotiations intensifying in the last few hours.

Marca add that a clear agreement still needs to be ironed out as Madrid would like to hold a buy-back option on the ace that would last for a season or two.

It’s suggested that the outcome of the buy-back clause issue could also influence the left-back’s transfer fee, with Zinedine Zidane’s side valuing Reguilon at around €25m.

Marca add that negotiations are ‘open’ and talks have been at ‘maximum intensity’ over the last few hours, certainly promising signs as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to recruit the 23-year-old.

This appears to be a considerable U-turn from the player with AS reporting recently that Reguilon would’ve preferred another loan spell at Sevilla, with dreams of being a key figure at Madrid in the future.

Reguilon was one of European football’s standout full-backs last season, the ace chipped in with three goals and five assists as Sevilla finished 4th in La Liga and won the Europa League.

Marca add that Sevilla wished to take on the ace again but they can’t meet Madrid’s price tag, with the Andalusian outfit now close to securing the signing of Sporting’s Marcos Acuna instead.

Reguilon is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained in his debut for Spain’s senior team against Ukraine during the recent international break.

Marca claim that Reguilon is now firmly aware that his chances of first-team football at Madrid are slim with the Spaniard behind Ferland Mendy and Marcelo, the ace has now decided that the ideal next destination would be Old Trafford.

Solskjaer currently calls on the inconsistent Luke Shaw and promising academy graduate Brandon Williams as his left-back or left wing-back options, Reguilon would certainly be an upgrade.

With the prospect of an important role with the Red Devils, Reguilon could also settle in smoothly in Manchester as he’d be surrounded by international teammates David de Gea and Juan Mata.

Madrid are one of the many top teams that have been massively impacted by the financial losses incurred by the pandemic, hence the La Liga champions have been selling many of their talents.