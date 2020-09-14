The Forbes Rich List for highest earning footballers in 2020 has been published and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi sits atop another tree looking down on his contemporaries.

According to BBC Sport, the diminutive Argentinian earned a whopping $126m (£97.2m), closely followed by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo with an equally impressive $117m (£90.3m).

Messi’s former Barcelona colleague, Neymar, makes up the podium with his earnings of $96m (£74.1m).

Man United players, Paul Pogba and David de Gea find themselves at sixth and 10th respectively.

The Frenchman pocketed $34m (£26.2m) whilst the Spaniard earned $27m (£20.8m) – nothing to be sniffed at.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah breaks into the top five with $37m (£28.5m), just behind Kylian Mbappe on $42m (£32.4m).

The rest of the top 10 is made up by Antoine Griezmann in seventh with $33m (£25.5m), Gareth Bale at eight ($29m – £22.4m) and, finally, Robert Lewandowski in ninth with $28m (£21.6m).

The rewards then are clearly still available if players are at the very top of their game.