Imminent Liverpool arrival Marcelo Pitaluga has shared a picture of himself at the Rio De Janeiro airport, with the ace on the way to Merseyside to complete a transfer to the Premier League champions.
Fluminense officially confirmed that a deal has been reached with Jurgen Klopp’s side over the sale of the promising goalkeeper, with the side retaining 25% of the ace’s rights (effectively a sell-on clause).
GloboEsporte report that Liverpool will pay an initial fee of €1m for Pitaluga – who is commonly referred to as just Marcelo – with the transfer also including a further €1m in add-ons.
GloboEsporte add that Marcelo will sign a three-year contract with Liverpool, with the terms including the option of a further two years.
Marcelo was actually a teammate of Alisson’s older brother, Marcelo Gustavo, at Fluminense, with the Brazilian top-flight side stating that a medical and putting pen to paper is all that’s left in the deal.
Hard-working Liverpool fan account shared a picture of the moment, via Marcelo's Instagram story:
The Reds may have snagged themselves a real bargain, the transfer of South American prospects is often difficult Marcelo holds a German passport – which makes the move possible before he turns 18.
Marcelo didn’t feature for the Brazilian side’s first-team, but the talent has trained alongside the senior squad.
Marcelo has been part of Brazil’s Under-17s squad, winning the World Cup with this age group last year.
Given the talent’s pre-existing relationship with Alisson, notably the fact they’ve already trained together, it’s fair to assume that Marcelo could settle in Merseyside smoothly.