(Photo) Kai Havertz expected to make Chelsea debut tonight against Brighton

Chelsea’s new-signing Kai Havertz is reportedly set to make his Premier League debut later tonight when the Blues’ kick-start their 2020-21 Premier League season against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Havertz, 21, joined Frank Lampard’s Chelsea projected earlier this summer in a move which cost the Blues an eye-watering £72m, as per TransferMarkt.

According to leading football writer Simon Johnson from The Athletic, Havertz is set to make his Premier League debut later tonight and suggests the talented German will line-up for Chelsea from the start.

Chelsea will get their eagerly anticipated 2020-21 season underway tonight when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face-off against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues will be hoping to get off to a flying start as manager Lampard seeks to win his first Premier League title and the club’s first since the 2016-17 season.