(Photo) Kai Havertz expected to make Chelsea debut tonight against Brighton

Chelsea’s new-signing Kai Havertz is reportedly set to make his Premier League debut later tonight when the Blues’ kick-start their 2020-21 Premier League season against Brighton and Hove Albion.
READ MORE: Cion Wren | 20 | LW | The non-league rapid youngster tearing up the east of England
Havertz, 21, joined Frank Lampard’s Chelsea projected earlier this summer in a move which cost the Blues an eye-watering £72m, as per TransferMarkt.
According to leading football writer Simon Johnson from The Athletic, Havertz is set to make his Premier League debut later tonight and suggests the talented German will line-up for Chelsea from the start.
Chelsea will get their eagerly anticipated 2020-21 season underway tonight when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face-off against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Blues will be hoping to get off to a flying start as manager Lampard seeks to win his first Premier League title and the club’s first since the 2016-17 season.
Havertz is expected to make his #CFC debut from the start tonight. It was a deal long in the making as explained in detail below. New subscribers can take advantage of a £1/month offer to read it here: https://t.co/myoJMOVWLd https://t.co/TcBGXyxowS
— Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 14, 2020