Premier League announce four new positive Covid-19 results

The coronavirus pandemic remains prevalent in all walks of life, and footballers certainly aren’t immune.

On Monday evening, the Premier League announced that four Covid-19 tests had come back positive, cited by BBC Sport.

According to the report, a total of 2,131 players and club staff were tested between Monday, 7 September and Sunday, 13 September, from which the four positive results came.

At this moment, it hasn’t been announced which clubs or players are involved, and that anonymity is likely to remain.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing,” a Premier League statement read.

No English top-flight matches have been played in front of supporters for months.

Though it appears clear that clubs and the league themselves want to change the status quo, with more positive tests coming to the attention of the authorities they may have to think twice.

In the meantime, those four positive results mean that to whomever they relate will have to self isolate.

Their clubs will also have to do without them for a handful of fixtures.