According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), West Ham have identified Chelsea ace Emerson Palmieri as one of their left-back targets for this transfer window.

Ornstein reports that the Hammers’ have identified the defence as the prime area that needs strengthening, with the London side potentially in line for another relegation battle this season.

It’s reiterated that this potential swoop will bare no impact on Chelsea’s pursuit of West Ham star Declan Rice, with David Moyes’ side completely ruling out the the defensive-midfielder’s exit in this window.

Emerson made 21 appearances across all competitions last season, but the Italian fell out of favour at the turn of the year and has seen very little action since.

With Frank Lampard’s side recruiting Ben Chilwell as their long-term left-back in a marquee move, the Blues would be wise to part with either of Emerson or the attack-minded Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea have proven to be one of the best clubs when it comes to negotiating sales in recent years, whether they can recoup the £17.6m (BBC Sport) they paid for Emerson in January 2018 remains to be seen though.