The fall out from the Paris Saint-Germain v Marseille match on Sunday continues, with PSG issuing a strongly worded statement in support of their player, Neymar, who alleges he was the subject of racist abuse.

There was little room for misinterpretation when the French club released the statement on their official website:

Paris Saint-Germain strongly supports Neymar Jr. who reported being subjected to racist abuse by an opposing player.

The Club restates that there is no place for racism in society, in football or in our lives and calls on everyone to speak out against all forms of racism throughout the world. For more than 15 years the Club has been strongly committed to the fight against all forms of discrimination alongside its partners SOS Racisme, Licra and Sportitude. Paris Saint-Germain looks forward to the LFP’s Disciplinary Commission to investigate and ascertain the facts, and the Club remains at the LFP’s disposal for any assistance required.

The Brazilian was one of five players sent off in a game which completely boiled over in the closing stages.

Alvaro Gonzalez was hit on the back of the head by Neymar, and according to RMC Sport, cited by the Daily Star, it could mean a seven game ban.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Jorginho shows flawless technique to score for Chelsea after Timo Werner wins spot-kick vs Brighton ‘I don’t see them winning the league’ – Carragher scathing of Chelsea’s Premier League chances (Photo) Expected Liverpool arrival pictured at airport ahead of completing transfer

Laywin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes were also sent off for PSG, along with Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi from Marseille, as the officials completely lost control.

What could have been a classic game ended up being headline worthy for all of the wrong reasons, and it will be interesting to see what the authorities make of it all.