Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly the two clubs leading the chase for the transfer of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The talented 23-year-old had a superb season on loan at Sevilla last term, and it’s little surprise to see him making the headlines of transfer gossip columns so much this summer.

The latest on Reguilon’s future is that both Man Utd and Tottenham are looking in the strongest position to sign him, with both teams ready to pay his £25million asking price, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils would undoubtedly benefit from Reguilon as an upgrade on the unconvincing Luke Shaw, while youngster Brandon Williams looks a promising talent but is probably not yet ready to be starting week in, week out.

Spurs, meanwhile, will also surely feel they need to strengthen in that area of the pitch, with Reguilon looking a considerable improvement on the likes of Ben Davies and Danny Rose.

The Mail explain that Real Madrid are well stocked at left-back, which explains why they’re seemingly willing to take a bit of a gamble by letting this top young talent leave on the cheap.