Sergio Reguilon wants to join Man United with official bid expected soon

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of submitting an official bid for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Reguilon, 23, has risen to the forefront of European football after enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign whilst spending last season out on loan with Sevilla.

The talented Spaniard helped guide Sevilla to their record breaking sixth Europa League trophy after a string of fine displays secured the illustrious title.

Domestically, Reguilon featured in a total of 31 La Liga games and was directly involved in an impressive six goals.

The 23-year-old’s impressive form on all fronts last season has seen him emerge as a strong contender to become United’s second summer acquisition after Donny van de Beek arrived from Ajax earlier in the window for £39m, as per Sky Sports.

Earlier on Monday morning Spanish outlet Marca claimed that talks between United and Real Madrid had suddenly intensified with an agreement for the highly-rated left-back looking increasingly likely.

The latest in the ongoing Reguilon-saga comes from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano who claims the Real Madrid defender wants to join United and that his personal terms are not a problem with an official bid expected within ‘days’.