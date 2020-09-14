Menu

Sergio Reguilon wants to join Man United with official bid expected soon

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of submitting an official bid for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Reguilon, 23, has risen to the forefront of European football after enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign whilst spending last season out on loan with Sevilla.

The talented Spaniard helped guide Sevilla to their record breaking sixth Europa League trophy after a string of fine displays secured the illustrious title.

Domestically, Reguilon featured in a total of 31 La Liga games and was directly involved in an impressive six goals.

The 23-year-old’s impressive form on all fronts last season has seen him emerge as a strong contender to become United’s second summer acquisition after Donny van de Beek arrived from Ajax earlier in the window for £39m, as per Sky Sports.

Earlier on Monday morning Spanish outlet Marca claimed that talks between United and Real Madrid had suddenly intensified with an agreement for the highly-rated left-back looking increasingly likely.

The latest in the ongoing Reguilon-saga comes from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano who claims the Real Madrid defender wants to join United and that his personal terms are not a problem with an official bid expected within ‘days’.

