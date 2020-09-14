Although Chelsea won comfortably at Brighton and Hove Albion in Monday night’s Premier League game, the match was still noticeable for another Kepa Arrizabalaga blooper.

The Spaniard has been nowhere close to the standard required of a top-flight goalkeeper for months now, and the lack of confidence from the custodian could end up undoing the great work of his attackers.

Anyone with even a passing interest in the beautiful game can see that the youngster isn’t cut out for life in England, and there’s one particular stat that has proved just how poor he’s been for the Blues recently.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded nine goals from the last 13 shots on target he has faced in the Premier League. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) September 14, 2020

Football journalist, Richard Jolly, noted on Twitter that the 25-year-old has conceded nine goals from the last 13 shots on target he has faced in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it’s no real wonder that Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has apparently been looking around for a more reliable replacement.