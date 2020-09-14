Manchester United will start their Premier League campaign slightly later than many of their fellow English top-flight teams thanks to their European exploits last season.

It’s allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get a good look at Donny van de Beek, signed from Ajax, and it’s fair to say that he’s impressed during the little time he’s had to work with his new team-mates.

“Really good. It’s all about minutes and he got that,” Luke Shaw told MUTV and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He hasn’t been with us long, obviously he was another who was on international [duty], so he’s done really well considering he’s only trained with us for two days.

“The most important thing is him getting to know the players, knowing how each other play.

“We’ve got a whole week now to slot him in, but so far so good, he’s a really nice guy and I’m sure he’ll fit in great.”

The Red Devils, perhaps disappointed after losing three cup semi-finals in 2019/20, still have reasons to be cheerful.

Since the start of the year they’ve steadily improved, and the Norwegian and his backroom staff will surely be hoping that they carry on where they left off just a few short weeks ago.

In order to do so, they need players like van de Beek expressing themselves with confidence and purpose.

A midfield dynamic with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes is mouth-watering, and gives United pace, power and security in equal measure.