Tottenham Hotspur will feel major regret over missing out on Bruno Fernandes claims leading journalist

According to leading journalist Darren Lewis who spoke on TalkSPORT on Monday morning, Tottenham Hotspur will be feeling major regret over failing to secure Manchester United’s star-midfielder Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese attacker was reportedly ‘in the palm of their hand’ back in January.

Fernandes, 26, joined United from Sporting Lisbon at the half-way mark of last season in a move which cost the Reds £49.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

United’s acquisition of Fernandes cannot be underestimated after the elite midfielder went onto turn the Reds’ fortunes around in the second-half of last season after being directly involved in an impressive 15 goals in just 17 Premier League matches.

Fernandes’ impact on the United squad undoubtedly helped the Reds secure a third place finish in the Premier League which will see them enter the Champions League group stages next season, a feat which seemed virtually impossible prior to Fernandes’ arrival.

According to Lewis, Spurs will regret allowing domestic rivals United to land Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder was reportedly being seriously considered by Daniel Levy in January, as per Sky Sports, Lewis said: “Spurs can dither.

“I think they will cry every night over losing Bruno Fernandes when they had him in the palm of their hands and dithered over how much he would cost.

“They dither, ‘it’s got to be this, it’s got to be that’ – they can’t seem to get the players in to move the team on.

“Other clubs have made far more progress because they moved far more quickly.

“Is it as difficult as Daniel Levy says in the documentary to get these transfers done? Or is it that Spurs dither more than other clubs?

“Arsenal have got the players they want, Everton have got the players they want, Chelsea have been outstanding in the transfer window.

“So why is it that Spurs find it so hard to get the personnel they need to move them on, when they were in a much better place than those clubs 18 months ago.”