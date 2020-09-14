Tottenham are reportedly on the hunt for a new striker this summer, with a number of names being considered.

Among those is Southampton forward Danny Ings, though a move looks unlikely for now despite Spurs’ long-standing interest, according to football.london.

Ings was superb for the Saints last season, scoring 22 goals in 38 Premier League games to show that he could be deserving of another shot at a big club.

The 28-year-old previously had a spell with Liverpool, but struggled to get much playing time after some injury problems and plenty of competition for places up front at Anfield.

Tottenham, however, could surely find room for Ings in their squad, with Jose Mourinho lacking much in the way of depth behind first-choice front-man Harry Kane.

Spurs could do with more of a goal threat and the option of rotating in their attack, but football.london suggests they could have more realistic options than Ings for the moment.

Among those, according to the report, could be Arkadiusz Milik and Alexander Sorloth.