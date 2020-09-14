In the 52nd minute of Kai Havertz’s competitive debut for Chelsea, the versatile attacker had a moment to forget as he sent a wayward pass directly out of a play for a Brighton throw-in.

The incident came in the Blues’ own half, the 21-year-old attempted to switch the play to defender Kurt Zouma but massively overhit the pass and it rolled out of play.

Frank Lampard made the German sensation the west London outfit’s second-most expensive signing ever, just £0.6m shy of the doomed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71m, as per BBC Sport.

The figure already includes potential add-ons so Chelsea may have snagged themselves relative bargain for their long-term future.

See More: Video: Reece James bags instant reply for Chelsea with long-range beauty vs Brighton

Incredible pass by Havertz. 80m justified. Next Zidane. pic.twitter.com/gwS5sIdgF0 — ?? (@_imran_mufc_) September 14, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Zouma’s deflected shot puts Chelsea 3-1 up at Brighton Video: Reece James bags instant reply for Chelsea with long-range beauty vs Brighton Video: Kepa at fault again as Chelsea concede soft equaliser at Brighton

Even the best of the best make errors from time to time, at the end of the day it didn’t prove to