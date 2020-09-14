There were shades of Eric Dier about the way in which Toni Leistner approached a supporter in the stands after his Hamburg side had lost 4-1 against Dynamo Dresden.

Something had clearly irked the defender, who made straight for the supporter and appeared to grab him by the chest before pushing him back in his seat.

He was quickly surrounded by other Dresden fans who were clearly furious at his reaction.

Whatever the provocation, attacking a supporter is unacceptable.