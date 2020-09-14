Video: Irvin Cardona scores early goal of the season contender with stunning acrobatic volley

Irvin Cardona has scored what may well end up being the best volley you’ll see this season with a stunning acrobatic finish.

Watch below as the Brest striker arrives at the back post and somehow adjusts his feet at the last moment to fire in a perfect shot into the back of the net…

This angle in the slow-motion replay below might just be the best though…

Fam. This volley from Irvin Cardona. It makes NO SENSE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cV6uvTnSqR — Aaron West (@oeste) September 13, 2020

This truly is a spectacular effort from the 23-year-old, who might not be the biggest name in world football, but who has certainly earned his moment in the spotlight!