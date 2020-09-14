Menu

Video: Irvin Cardona scores early goal of the season contender with stunning acrobatic volley

Posted by

Irvin Cardona has scored what may well end up being the best volley you’ll see this season with a stunning acrobatic finish.

Watch below as the Brest striker arrives at the back post and somehow adjusts his feet at the last moment to fire in a perfect shot into the back of the net…

More Stories / Latest News
Neymar makes racism claims against Marseille defender Alvaro – He shoots back with a fierce denial
Wages may be an issue, but Man United could sign world class forward for only €20m
Liverpool now look unlikely to sign Thiago as loanee will be given a chance to prove himself

This angle in the slow-motion replay below might just be the best though…

This truly is a spectacular effort from the 23-year-old, who might not be the biggest name in world football, but who has certainly earned his moment in the spotlight!

More Stories Irvin Cardona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.