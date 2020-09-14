(Video) Jim White claims West Ham United’s owners refuse to walk away dispute fan discontent

TalkSPORT presenter and football reporter Jim White has claimed that he recently spoke with one of the owners at West Ham United who insist they’re not happy with being blamed for the club’s struggles but refuse to walk-away.
West Ham got off to an abysmal start in the Premier League after suffering a crushing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United during their Premier League opener on Saturday.
The London club’s misery was put into the public domain earlier this month when club captain Mark Noble tweeted his anger after the board’s decision to sell top-prospect Grady Diangana to West Brom.
As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6
— MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020
However, the latest development in the ongoing turmoil surrounding West Ham comes from Jim White who claims the club’s hierarchy are not yet prepared to walk-away despite feeling frustrated at what White describes as ‘being left out to dry’.
“Just as we came on air, I got a call from one of the owners.”
“They do not like the fact that, in their eyes, they’re being hung out to dry.”
“I said: ‘Are you going to walk away?’ The answer was: ‘Not at the moment.'”
Jim White says #WHUFC‘s owners will not sell the club. ?? pic.twitter.com/FUy8hoHRtx
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 14, 2020
“Small minority“ not spoke to single West Ham fan who want them to stay! By far worst board of directors in premiership. IF GSB so confident Whu fans want them to stay ballot last season ticket holders. I’m confident over 95% of season ticket holders want them gone.