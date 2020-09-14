Menu

(Video) Jim White claims West Ham United’s owners refuse to walk away dispute fan discontent

West Ham FC
TalkSPORT presenter and football reporter Jim White has claimed that he recently spoke with one of the owners at West Ham United who insist they’re not happy with being blamed for the club’s struggles but refuse to walk-away.

West Ham got off to an abysmal start in the Premier League after suffering a crushing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United during their Premier League opener on Saturday.

The London club’s misery was put into the public domain earlier this month when club captain Mark Noble tweeted his anger after the board’s decision to sell top-prospect Grady Diangana to West Brom.

However, the latest development in the ongoing turmoil surrounding West Ham comes from Jim White who claims the club’s hierarchy are not yet prepared to walk-away despite feeling frustrated at what White describes as ‘being left out to dry’.

  1. John says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    “Small minority“ not spoke to single West Ham fan who want them to stay! By far worst board of directors in premiership. IF GSB so confident Whu fans want them to stay ballot last season ticket holders. I’m confident over 95% of season ticket holders want them gone.

