Video: Jorginho shows flawless technique to score for Chelsea after Timo Werner wins spot-kick vs Brighton

In the 21st minute of tonight’s Premier League tie between Chelsea and Brighton, the Seagulls gifted the Blues a penalty after losing the ball due to a shaky mistake in their own defensive third.

New signing Timo Werner bagged what many will consider as his first competitive assist for Frank Lampard’s side after he was brought down after rounding Brighton stopper Mathew Ryan.

Specialist Jorginho stepped up to the plate and used his trademark hop-skip penalty technique to send Ryan the wrong way by tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

Take a look at the incident leading to the spot-kick and Jorginho’s strike below:

Penalty to #CFC!#BHAFC implode as Alzate gifts possession and Werner is brought down by Ryan! Should he have been sent off? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL ? Follow #BHACHE here: https://t.co/LESAnyvh5q

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/yWGvSbD19G — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I don’t see them winning the league’ – Carragher scathing of Chelsea’s Premier League chances (Photo) Expected Liverpool arrival pictured at airport ahead of completing transfer Man United target fires home on 100th Bundesliga appearance

Chelsea can now settle into their opening Premier League tie after a relatively slow start.