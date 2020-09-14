Questions will be asked of Kepa Arrizabalaga again after Leandro Trossard was able to fire Brighton and Hove Albion level against Chelsea.

There appeared to be little danger when Trossard picked the ball up outside a crowded area.

Though his shot was well struck, it bounced right in front of the Blues keeper but he inexplicably allowed it to find the net.

If there was any doubt that the Spaniard’s confidence was at rock bottom, it was clearly seen as he turned to see the ball nestling behind him.

Pictures from Canal+