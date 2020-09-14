In the wake of Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Brighton on Monday night, Frank Lampard gave his opinion on the goalkeeping situation at the club.

News that Rennes custodian, Edouard Mendy, had apparently passed a medical at the club, was news to him, telling reporters in his post-match press conference;

“I can’t confirm that, that’s news to me.”

There was lots to admire about Chelsea’s play at the AMEX Stadium, but Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance wasn’t one of them. Asked his opinion on another howler from his keeper, Lampard responded;

“In terms of Kepa, I need to see the goal back, I haven’t seen it at close quarters.”