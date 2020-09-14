Video: Reece James bags instant reply for Chelsea with long-range beauty vs Brighton

Around 100 seconds after Brighton equalised against Chelsea thanks to a wonderful strike from Leandro Trossard, Reece James produced a moment of magic to restore the Blues’ lead.

The full-back immediately made up for out-of-form stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s blunder when he picked the ball up from Jorginho around 35 yards away from goal.

The 20-year-old rocketed the ball into the top corner, despite being off-balance, Mat Ryan had no chance of stopping this thunderbolt.

Take a look at the youngster’s fine hit below:

James really couldn’t have marked his first top-flight goal any better.