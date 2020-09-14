Video: Zouma’s deflected shot puts Chelsea 3-1 up at Brighton

Brighton had clawed themselves back into their match against Chelsea, only to see the Blues regain the lead almost instantly, and when Kurt Zouma fired home a third for the visitors, it took the game away from the Seagulls.

In truth, the goal owed as much to the deflection from Brighton’s Adam Webster as it did to the power of Zouma’s shot.

A simple corner should really have been cleared by the hosts, and as the defender was moving away from goal, he fired goal wards before Webster stuck out a leg and ensure Matty Ryan was completely wrong footed.

Pictures from Canal+