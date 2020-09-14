According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), West Ham have earmarked Arsenal hard-man Sead Kolasinac Palmieri as one of their left-back targets.

Ornstein reports that the Hammers have prioritised strengthening their defence before the transfer window closes, it’s claimed that Kolasinac is a left-back target alongside Chelsea ace Emerson Palmieri.

David Moyes’ side narrowly avoided relegation last season and look set for another battle as their new campaign kicked off with a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle.

According to the Mirror, Mikel Arteta has identified the Bosnia international as one of the players that can leave in a bid to overhaul the Gunners’ squad and cut down their wage bill.

Kolasinac started 23 of his 32 appearances across all competitions last season, the full-back would’ve played a much more minimal role were it not for the injury troubles of Kieran Tierney.

Tierney is now starring on the left side of a centre-back three, with starlet Bukayo Saka, England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Cedric Soares options at left wing-back.

Considering this, with the exception of injuries in defence – which has been common for Arsenal over the last few years – it doesn’t seem as though Kolasinac will play an important first-team role.

The aggressive defender has made 105 appearances since joining the Gunners from Schalke on a free transfer in the summer of 2017, with the ace scoring five times and chipping in with 15 assists.

Attempting to cash in on Kolasinac may be the best option for the north London outfit before the transfer window closes.