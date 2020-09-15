Agreement reached: Man United and Spurs will need to move fast as Italian giants agree a fee for defensive target

It’s been a summer with numerous transfer rumours that just haven’t gone anywhere at all, but it’s clear that both Man United and Spurs need to find some reinforcements this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found out last season that he could only really trust his starting XI, while he’s yet to find the perfect partner for Harry Maguire in the defence.

Spurs have lost some key players and Jose Mourinho loves to add his own players to every squad anyway. so you have to think that they will add some players soon.

The rumours about a move for Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla only emerged a couple of days ago, but it’s the kind of signing that would make sense.

He’s only 20 but he’s got experience in Serie A and he’s broken into the Albania senior team, so he’s a raw talent who could be developed into a key starter for the future.

It’s always possible those rumours were simply spread by an agent or even the club in an attempt to force some interest, but both sides will need to hurry up if they are interested after the latest reports from Italy:

#Kumbulla: accordo raggiunto anche nei dettagli tra @OfficialASRoma e @HellasVeronaFC, adesso si avanti per trovare intesa sull’ingaggio del giocatore @SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) September 15, 2020

It’s suggested that Roma have agreed a fee with Hellas so it’s now a case of agreeing terms with the player, but it’s a clear step up for him so it’s hard to see them having problems there.

For United and Spurs he might not be seen as a priority just now, but his price tag will only shoot up if he goes to Roma and does well.